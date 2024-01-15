According to AI, how much will its business be by the end of 2024?

important point: Dogecoin recorded a sharp weekly decline of almost 20%, dropping it to 10th place in terms of market capitalization.

Artificial intelligence calculated that DOGE could be worth $0.29 by December 31, which represents an increase of more than 100%.

For example, since the beginning of the year, Memecoin has gained about 58%, outpacing other significant cryptocurrencies like Ethereum.

Most major cryptocurrencies are experiencing sharp declines dogecoin There is no exception.

However, artificial intelligence algorithms are extremely optimistic With the future price of DOGE at the end of 2024.

AI determines different Dogecoin prices

Artificial intelligence, first of all, established a price $0.29 For December 31 this year, which represents increase of more than 100% From the current level.

On the other hand, OpenAI ChatGPT calculated the price within the range 0.20 USD to 0.35 USDWhich also indicates potential profit.

Finally Claude 3 Opus is Anthropic’s latest AI model, which has established a much higher range than its OpenIA counterpart. 0.30 USD to 0.80 USD,

current dogecoin price

At this time, DOGE accumulated a Traded at 0.14 USD with a weekly loss of almost 20%, Due to this it moved beyond 10th place in terms of market capitalization. avalanche And cardano,

In any case, this year has been a 57% profitBest EthereumFor example.