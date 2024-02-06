What is the difference between aerobic and resistance exercise for heart health?

Research has shown that incorporating resistance training into your exercise routine has the same cardiovascular benefits as running (illustrative image infobae)

Are you bored with the treadmill or stationary bike? Grab a pair of dumbbells instead of wearing your sneakers run Once in a while it won’t hurt you Heartreported a recent study,

Divide the recommended amount of physical activity between aerobic exercise and of Patience reduces the risk of heart disease as well as a diet Training Researchers found that only aerobic.

“If you’re bored of that aerobic exercise and you want Diversityor you have joint pain making it difficult to run long distances Study Shows you can change your other half aerobic training with strength training to achieve the same cardiovascular benefits“The lead researcher said, duck-chul li, kinesiology teacher of Iowa State University, USA,

“He joint training Other offers also Unique Health Benefitshow to improve Muscles” Lee added in a university news release.

Each 1% reduction in body fat is associated with a 3% lower risk of high blood pressure and a 4% lower risk of high cholesterol (illustrative image Infobae)

heart disease is the leading cause of death in usaAnd the researchers noted that this represents about one in three deaths. researchers In supporting notes. many studies showed that aerobic exercise benefits the HeartEspecially those who are overweight, but some people have compared these results to resistance exercisepointed towards researchers,

In this StudyHe equipment Followed more than 400 people aged 35 to 70 for a year.

all were overweight or obese, and all were high blood pressure, Participants were randomly assigned to one of four Group: Only resistance exerciseOnly aerobic exercise, aerobic And Patience joint or none Exercise, resistance exercise can include weighing machines, free weights, elastic resistance bands or even your own body weightpointed towards researchers In supporting notes.

each of these participants exercise group he received a exercise routine Personalized based on your individual fitness level and health concerns. He trained under supervision for an hour three times a week for a year.

Along with aerobics, resistance exercises such as weights or elastic bands are recommended (Getty) Vachara Piriyaputtanapun | getty images

At the end of The hearing lasted a yearAll exercise group They had a significant percentage of body fat reduced compared to the group that did not exercise.

“Each 1% reduction in body fat is associated with a 3% lower risk of high blood pressure, a 4% lower risk of elevated cholesterol, and an 8% lower risk of metabolic syndrome,” the researchers said.

They also measured four factors risk of heart disease at the beginning, middle and end of clinical trials: The blood pressureHe cholesterolHe blood sugar And this body fat,

The results showed that the aerobic and combined training groups scored lower on heart disease risk factors than the non-exercise group.

He resistance exercise did not provide the same alone heart health benefits, the researchers noted. The study also revealed Clear benefits of combining aerobic and strength training: He combination group improved a lot aerobic fitness as in physical strengthwhile single group aerobics and only Patience He only improved his focus area.

The new study was published January 17 in the journal European Heart Journal.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for nearly one in three deaths (Getty) Skynesher | getty images

Reading It was noted that People can combine aerobic and resistance exercise without enjoying their day as much, “One of the most important reasons The common reason people do not exercise is that they have limited time“, Said Reading, “He Exercise combined with cardio and strength training What we are suggesting does not require much time.”

next, Reading plan to focus oncorrect dosage” Of resistance exercise For those who are overweight or obese, through another clinical trials, physical activity guidelines Requires at least 150 minutes each week aerobic exercise Of moderate intensity give more resistance training session,

“But you are guidelines They do not specify how long these should last. strength training session To get health facilities“, I note Reading,

More information: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has more information about physical activity.

Source: Iowa State University, news release, January 17, 2024

*Dennis Thompson HealthDay Reporters ©The New York Times 2024