What is the difference between sea salt and table salt?

Although there are some differences between one and the other, doctors say to exercise moderation in any type of sodium source for the body., What is the difference between table salt and sea salt?

Although there are some differences between one salt and another, doctors at the Mayo Clinic point out that navy is generally “promoted as the better option.” Healthy For table salt. And they make it clear that it is not so.

sea ​​salt And table salt “has the same basic nutritional value,” containing comparable amounts of sodium by weight.

Thus, professionals comment that no matter which salt is preferred, it should always be used in limited quantities. As per the dietary guidelines of doctors, It is recommended to limit sodium to less than 2,300 mg per day. “That’s about the amount of sodium in one teaspoon of table salt.”

What is the difference between table salt and sea salt?

table salt usually Sodium chloride Along with some other minerals like magnesium, potassium and iodine. Sea salt, on the other hand, contains more trace elements and minerals and may contain higher amounts of iodine.

This will help your health, but perhaps most importantly, sea salt usually has a slightly stronger flavor and this allows smaller amounts to be used when seasoning food. And this is the advantage.

As Mayo Clinic doctors explain, but also According to any other health professional, excess sodium is bad for a person’s heart health.

What is the difference between table salt and sea salt?

There are differences between one salt and another taste, shape, texture and processing.

occurs in sea salt greyIt is unique in its natural state and contains some additional nutrients as it is less refined than salt used to season food. Of course the main thing is that it encourages more moderate sodium intake due to its strong taste.

They also show differences in texture and shape. while table salt It is thin and dissolves quicklyThe marinade is thick and produces a definite crunch on foods such as meat, vegetables or grilled fish.

there is another difference price, In general, sea salt is not only not as widely available in supermarkets as table salt, but it is also much more expensive.

How to reduce salt consumption in your diet

That said, doctors recommend reducing the amount of sodium in the diet. One way to do this is to purchase sea salt to add in small amounts to your food. A better option is to replace salt with spices and seasonings that flavor meat, rice or boiled potatoes.

For example, if you add smoked paprika or ground chili to roasted vegetables, if you add black pepper, balsamic vinegar and good olive oil to a salad, it will undoubtedly be a much healthier meal.

Difference Between Salt and Sea Salt

Another way is to avoid ultra-processed foods as much as possible, such as mayonnaise that is not homemade, vegetable or meat broths, or foods that are sold pre-cooked. All these products contain very high amounts of sodium.

It’s a good thing to get into the habit of reviewing label of products while shopping. It is mandatory that a list appears on these labels detailing the amount of calories, sodium, carbohydrates, fat, etc. Every food item is sold.