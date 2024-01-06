Israel kills Hamas commanders who carried out Kibbutz Berry massacre

Israel kills Hamas commanders

Defence Force israel (FDI) and Shin Bet intelligence service battalion commander announced Nuseerat terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Sirajand its deputy, Ahmed WahbaKilled in airstrike in Gaza Strip tonight Horoscope,

The IDF reported that the Nusrat Battalion, which operated in the center of the Palestinian enclave, carried out the attack. Massacre at Kibbutz Berry -Where more than 100 Israelis and other border communities were killed during a Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.

And he said that the battalion also participated in the launch Anti-tank missiles and drones Against Israeli troops operating in Gaza in recent months.

Additionally, according to the joint IDF and Shin Bet statement, Siraj was also involved rocket manufacturing and had previously been commander of a company nukhba force Of Hamas. His deputy Wahba was appointed to the position after the previous deputy commander of the Nussirat battalion was killed by the IDF in the first weeks of the war.

Ismail Siraj and Ahmed Wahba

On the other hand, the Israeli army also launched a series of ground and air strikes this Saturday Against Hezbollah’s position in Lebanon, In response to the launch of more than sixty projectiles by a Lebanese Shia group against an intelligence base of Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the strikes were carried out on the areas of Metula and Margaliot in northern Israel, as well as in southern Lebanon, from Meron, where it has a main intelligence center. “In response, an Israeli Air Force drone attacked a terrorist cell responsible for the launch towards Metula,” he highlighted.

In addition, Israeli aviation and ground forces launched strikes against Hezbollah targets such as missile launch sites, military positions and the Shia group’s infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon, such as Ayta ash Shab, Yaroun and Ramayeh, according to the statement.

Israeli soldiers and vehicles move through the interior of Gaza, near the border with Israel, in this January 6, 2024 photo (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

The war between Israel and Hamas has increased manifold tension in the areaWhere Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen have shown solidarity with the Palestinian terrorist group.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a tour of the Middle East this Saturday amid fears of conflict spreading throughout the region. According to the State Department’s schedule, Blinken will visit five Arab countries, the Palestinian enclave of the West Bank, Turkey and Greece in addition to a stop in Israel.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller indicated that Blinken would speak with Palestinian officials and Israeli officials in the occupied West Bank, and that he would discuss “immediate measures.” “Significantly increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza.”

An Israeli military post as seen from the Lebanese city of Dheira (Photo: Europapress)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced on Thursday that his country He preferred a “political solution” to the border clashes, but said “the time for this is short.”

That Thursday Gallant made a public presentation post war planning Which states that neither Israel nor Hamas rule the Gaza Strip and reject the establishment of Jewish settlements there.

According to the plan laid out by Gallant, the war would continue until Israel destroys Hamas’s “military and governance capabilities.” After achieving that goal, Palestinian “civil committees” would begin to assume control of the area. “The residents of Gaza are Palestinians. He said, “As a result, Palestinian institutions will be in charge (of management), provided there are no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel.”

(With information from AFP and EFE)