What is the price of gold and silver coins today Sunday 21st January – Teach me about science

This is the price of gold and silver coins today, Sunday, January 21.

Today, Sunday, January 21, we found only a few changes in the buying and selling price of Mexican gold and silver coins with some distributors, but some of the changes are very relevant, so it is definitely worth it. These steps are worth checking out. For all those who have invested in these pieces or are about to do so.

With regard to fluctuations in the buying and selling price of Mexican gold and silver coins, although this variation may certainly be subtle at some times, we must consider that at many other times it is quite convenient for our investments. Maybe, therefore, while investing in these pieces at the same time, the relevance of keeping an eye on it according to different distributors should be considered.

Regarding the latter, consider that all those institutions that are part of the network of authorized distributors for the purchase and sale of these parts:

Azteca Bank

banorte

banaregio

BBVA-Bancomer

Sibanco, SA

mexican mint

MIDE Interactive Museum of Economics

Ecological Solutions in Metals, S.A. de C.V.

Monedas Briggs SA de CV

Bank of Mexico (Banxico). There are some numismatic products which are distributed only by this institution.

Thus, due to this circumstance, you will see that it is very important to make a comparison between the value of these pieces according to each distributor, because in this way you will be able to determine which is the best institution to make a profitable move. For your investment and performance.

To help you keep track of this type, at Ansename de Ciência we share this information with you daily, so today, Sunday, January 21, the buying and selling prices of these pieces appeared as follows:

Azteca Bank

The official portal of Banco Azteca indicates that this banking institution only sells the Plata Libertad fragment, whose value at the last update of this asset to date is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) silver liberty ounce $400.00 $500.00

banorte

Metal price indicators on the official Banorte portal indicate that they have these pieces for purchase and sale, with prices in the latest updates:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) Aztec (20 peso gold) $14,000.00 $19,900.00 Hidalgo (10 peso gold) $7,000.00 $9,950.00 1/2 hidalgo (5 gold pesos) $3,500.00 $4,975.00 1/4 hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos) $1,750.00 $2,488.00 1/5 hidalgo (2 gold pesos) $1,400.00 $1,990.00 Shatabdi (50 gold pesos) $37,500.00 $48,000.00 silver liberty ounce $300.00 $500.00

banaregio

The Banregio Banking Institution indicates on its official currency and metals portal that only the following pieces are available for sale with value:

Part Sale Only (MXN) ounce of silver $511.00 Century $46,993.00

BBVA Bancomer

Financial information from BBVA Bancomer shows the following indicators for purchases and sales of metals:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) gold liberty ounce $33,200.00 $37,800.00 silver liberty ounce $405.00 $545.00 Century $40,250.00 $46,300.00

*The prices presented here are indicative, as they are subject to constant market movements and even geographical region.