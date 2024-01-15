What is the price of gold and silver coins today, Wednesday, March 6 – Teach me about science

This is the price of gold and silver coins today, Wednesday, March 6.

Today, Wednesday, March 6, the buying and selling price of Mexican gold and silver coins maintained their value the same as yesterday, with only some modifications that we invite you to verify in the tables you see. We share below.

Mexican gold and silver coins have become a very popular option for investing in precious metals, usually obtained through various financial institutions that are authorized by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to market these pieces. In this regard, all that appear in this list are:

Azteca Bank

banorte

banaregio

BBVA-Bancomer

Sibanco, SA

mexican mint

MIDE Interactive Museum of Economics

Ecological Solutions in Metals, S.A. de C.V.

Monedas Briggs SA de CV

Bank of Mexico (Banxico). There are some numismatic products which are distributed only by this institution.

Thus, when investing in Mexican gold and silver coins we must keep in mind that their value, both in purchase and sale, can change daily as it is subject to market movements, such as the exchange rate. of the peso against the dollar, as well as the international prices of these precious metals, which are constantly changing.

For this reason, it is not strange to find constant fluctuations in the valuation of these pieces. Due to this circumstance, the most convenient thing to do when investing in these pieces is to monitor daily how the price of this asset changes and, to help you in this, at Ensename de Ciência we do this with you every morning. Share information.

So, the buying and selling prices of Mexican gold and silver coins today, Wednesday, March 6, are as follows:

Azteca Bank

The official portal of Banco Azteca indicates that this banking institution only sells the Plata Libertad fragment, whose value at the last update of this asset to date is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) silver liberty ounce $417.00 $517.00

banorte

Metal price indicators on the official Banorte portal indicate that they have these pieces for purchase and sale, with prices in the latest updates:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) Aztec (20 peso gold) $14,000.00 $19,900.00 Hidalgo (10 peso gold) $7,000.00 $9,950.00 1/2 hidalgo (5 gold pesos) $3,500.00 $4,975.00 1/4 hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos) $1,750.00 $2,488.00 1/5 hidalgo (2 gold pesos) $1,400.00 $1,990.00 Shatabdi (50 gold pesos) $37,500.00 $48,000.00 silver liberty ounce $300.00 $500.00

banaregio

The Banregio Banking Institution indicates on its official currency and metals portal that only the following pieces are available for sale with value:

Part Sale Only (MXN) ounce of silver $534.00 Century $48,325.00

BBVA Bancomer

Financial information from BBVA Bancomer shows the following indicators for purchases and sales of metals:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) gold liberty ounce $34,300.00 $39,000.00 silver liberty ounce $415.00 $530.00 Century $41,750.00 $47,950.00

*The prices presented here are indicative, as they are subject to constant market movements and even geographical region.