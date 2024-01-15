What killed Culiacan’s LGBT+ influencer La Gilbertona?

(Jovani Perez/Infobay)

it 14 March It was announced that the influential man of Culiacan was summoned gilberton He died at the age of 88. The social network immediately mourned the passing of the beloved celebrity and expressed its condolences to the loved ones.

You may be interested in: This is serious? This is the state of health of ‘La Gilbertona’ today, March 11

It is noteworthy that the content creator, who was the icon of the LGBT+ community in the country for many days, had launched a message which caused a lot of controversy.

“All people are not eternal, tell them what I say… everyone has to dieNot just one,” he said.

You may be interested in: Did La Gilbertona die? This is what is revealed about an influential person after a serious health condition

There were rumors of his death earlier, with some reports saying that he was not in good health, but on March 10, he came forward and strongly denied it.

(Gilbertona FB)

“Dear viewers, I give this video to everyone who knows me. CDamn it I’m already dead, Those who have already died and those who have already died. Here I am alive, thank God, here they hit the stone because I am not dead yet. You lie that I’m dead, you lie and that’s all I say. “Here I am alive, thank God,” he said.

This Thursday, through his official profile Facebook It was announced that La Gilbertona died.

You may be interested in: Culiacan’s viral influencer La Gilbertona passes away

It reads, “Today, March 14, we say goodbye to Gilberto Salomon Vazquez ‘The Famous Gilbertona’, who at the age of 88 stopped beating the heart that entertained us so much with his wit and anger, May his soul rest in peace.” ,

Reactions were immediate and many internet users mourned the death. Here are some mentions:

“My teacher La Gilbertona, RIP always making your followers laugh, you will live eternally.”

La Gilbertona died Credit: Taken from the network, x @addictosmx

“Rest in peace Gilberton Hey, thanks for so many laughs, I’ll miss them so much Your events. May God accept you in His holy glory and embrace those who were with him, caring for him in his last moments, my deepest condolences and much strength, fly high.

“Fly high Crocodile, we will miss seeing you and our day will be made.”

Although the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, in recent days, the representative of the singer and influencer of the group Los Alegres del Barranco, Pavel Moreno, was giving a health update and revealed that she was not in very good health, Because Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia.

The manager of La Gilbertona mentioned that he will not show pictures of how he is feeling because he believes it is invasive, inhumane and that he needs time to get better.

Powell commented about the reasons she may have had respiratory problems, “She gets up at five in the morning, to wash, to wet her feet, and she doesn’t notice.”