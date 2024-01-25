What needs to happen to monetize on X according to Elon Musk

Elon Musk used an anonymous account to demonstrate how DirectX works in X. (efe)

Elon Musk has revealed the details of one of the features with which he hopes to attract the attention of users to the X. The owner of the application announced how live broadcasts will work on the social network, in a format similar to Twitch or YouTube. ,

through an unknown account, The practitioner has performed tests to determine the operation of this equipment And through that he specifically gave details about the monetization of content with which he wants to invite streamers to use his platform.

Musk compared his approach towards the feature to YouTube’s advertising model, where users could skip ads after five seconds. income from these Advertisements will go entirely to content creators, Something very different from what Twitch does, which splits the profits in half.

In addition to this strategy, the businessman promised the implementation of tips and paid subscriptions for content creators on X, like it works on other platforms, where users pay a small amount to receive benefits or simply support the streamer. We do.

in the matter of Creators can limit interactions in chat For those who do not subscribe, something that is also available on Twitch or YouTube, platforms that have many more benefits for those who pay.

During the broadcast, in which he was playing Diablo IV, The Tesla owner mentioned that he is interested in reducing latency in live broadcasts To improve the quality of content.

In this space, Musk talked about the impact on the streaming ecosystem, While Twitch has been the dominant app, X proposes to share 100% of ad revenue can encourage creatorsEspecially those who have expressed frustration with the existing revenue sharing models on other platforms.

This is the first time the X owner has talked about plans for the app In this regard, so there are still many doubts about how this device will work. For example, it is not known whether earnings from live broadcasts will be limited only to those who have a paid account, on what dates broadcasts can be made and whether they will ask users to subscribe to creators’ accounts. Others will encourage.

Adding these types of options for users to create content and stay on the platform is also a movement that wants to attract the attention of advertisers, who are gradually leaving the company, causing losses to the company.

The crisis may have caused losses of approximately $75 million in More than 100 sponsors, including major brands like Coca-Cola, Google, Airbnb, Amazon, Netflix, recently removed their ads from the platform due to the scandal over the presence of their ads with anti-Semitic content and discriminatory content. ,

This had an impact not only financially but also on the reputation of Only 50 of the 100 largest advertisers in the United States remain loyal to the application and continue to spend to appear on it.

However, information from Sensor Tower, a digital marketing company, shows that this investment represents about 45% of the money that was invested before Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.