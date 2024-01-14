What the man’s girlfriend said when he asked for a photo brought tears to Mia Khalifa’s eyes.

Mia Khalifa has revealed that her girlfriend brought tears to her eyes when a man asked for her photo.

The former adult film star parted ways with the industry in January 2015, just two weeks after signing a contract with Bang Brothers’ parent company, WGCZ Holding.

Khalifa has since launched a jewelry and bodywear brand and tried to live a more normal life. Alas, that doesn’t mean her fame hasn’t followed her away from the adult film industry.

On an episode of Anthony Padilla’s podcast in August, 2020, Khalifa talked about a moment where she was the subject of unwanted attention from some alleged fans.

She explains: “I was at a business meeting in London and I was there with a company I had just signed with. These were two guys who were the heads of the company at the time and my manager.

“We were sitting down to celebrate doing a great press tour for a project we were working on, and I met this guy and his girlfriend.

“We were stopped in the middle of talking and eating. They said, ‘Hey, Mia Khalifa, can I take a picture with you?'”

Khalifa says she saw the man and declined his request because she was still eating dinner with her new management team.

She says, “I just said it like that. It was a rude way to do that, but it was also very rude to come in when someone was actively in the middle of a conversation.”

Unfortunately, his refusal did not bring any pleasant comments from the man’s girlfriend.

Khalifa adds: “After I said that, his girlfriend who was standing next to him grabbed his hand and said, ‘I told you it wasn’t her. There’s not enough shame on her face. Let’s go , babe.”

After the conversation, Khalifa got up after eating and went to the bathroom, where she started crying bitterly.

“I didn’t really know how to handle it,” she adds. “Especially because it was coming from a woman and especially because I was there for business and it was something It was something that had nothing to do with the adult industry.”

Khalifa felt ‘very disappointed and embarrassed’ by the woman’s comments and felt that people at the company she had just signed with would ‘never want to work with her again.’

