Edson Alvarez suffered an injury and missed Sheffield Wednesday. West Ham

this Sunday West Ham returns to activity Premier League The English finished last in the Championship during their visit to Sheffield United, however, before the match, the Mexican’s absence attracted attention. edson alvarez in David Moyes’ starting lineup, and the midfielder was not even considered on the bench.

According to information received from Roshan Thomas athleticFAMOUS MACHINE’S JOURNEY FALLS hammer to Bramall Lane because he suffered an injury in training before the match InjuryWhich marginalized him from all activities.

The same version reveals that the former Ajax and America footballer had a physical problem in the area. calfTherefore, the medical team of the London team preferred not to take any kind of risk and ‘saved’ edson alvarez In this commitment.

Fortunately, these types of injuries are not considered serious and it is expected that the Aztecs players will already be ready for their team’s next game, which will be at home. London Olympic Stadium next Thursday, February 1, when they will receive bournemouthAlso in Premier League activity.

How are West Ham United performing in the Premier League?

Even before the match against bottom-ranked Sheffield Wednesday, the hammer They were sixth in the general premiership table thanks to their 34 points, six behind Tottenham HotspurSo the battle for the European positions is heated and the team hopes that the absence of Álvarez will not affect this Sunday.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago West Ham was removed from fa cup After losing 1-0 to English bristol cityA match where there was no Mexican activity.