What time is the Peru vs match? Schedule of matches vs Uruguay today, Peru Sub 23 for Pre-Olympics 2024. Time to watch the Under 23 teams of Uruguay, Peru. game-total

Peruvian team under 23 They will face Uruguay this Tuesday, January 30, 2024, for the fourth and final date of the Paris 2024 Pre-Olympics. The men led by ‘Chemo’ del Solar are heading towards victory despite the loss of some players. Loans were not granted by their clubs. In this note you can see what time “everyone’s team” plays.

What time will Peru vs Uruguay be played?

Peru: 3:00 pm

Mexico: 2:00 pm

Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Colombia: 3:00 pm

Bolivia: 4:00 pm

Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Chile: 5:00 pm

Argentina: 5:00 pm

Paraguay: 5:00 pm

Uruguay: 5:00 pm

Brazil: 5:00 pm

This way Peru comes to sub 23

This Wednesday, Argentina achieved its first victory in the South American Olympic qualifiers for Paris-2024 in Venezuela, winning 2-0 against Peru thanks to a penalty from world champion Thiago Almada and a goal from Luciano Gondau.

Javier Mascherano’s under-23s started the tournament last Sunday with a 1-1 draw with Paraguay, which offers two spots at the next Olympic Games.

In the 53rd minute, Almada converted a penalty awarded to Valentín Barco, which was knocked down by Álvaro Rojas when he was attacking from the area after one of his launches from the Albiceleste’s left wing.

The ’10’ would assist Gondou to put the final number in the 87th, immediately after coming off the bench.

Paraguay, which beat Uruguay 4-3 earlier in the day, and Argentina top Group B with four points each; While Peru has three left. Uruguay and Chile, who rested on Wednesday, are not included.