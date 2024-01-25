With her incredibly glamorous slit dress, Monica Bellucci presents her sexiest look yet

Monica Bellucci was one of the featured guests at the fashion dinner hosted by Seduction. The actress was seen there in a stunning slit dress.

An evening for a good cause. star Monica Bellucci participated in very famous fashion dinnerheld at the end of Haute Couture Fashion Week By Siduction, January 25, 2024. The perfect occasion to remember that she is the queen of fashion.

Monica Bellucci at a fashion dinner in Paris on January 25, 2024 © Jérôme Domin/ABACA

Monica Bellucci lived up to her reputation as she posed with Gilles Lellouche, Isabelle Huppert and Melanie Laurent. she wore a velvet sheath dress Black. Slit front piece also features long sleeves and shoulder pad, With this dress the Italian actress chose a small black clutch and lacquered platform pumps. Bellissima.

who made his mark on the screen Year 1990 always knewI Stand out According to Look, In each of her appearances on the red carpet, Monica Bellucci, her real name, Monica Anna Maria Bellucci, creates the event. While he debuted Sample And specially presented Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier Or diorMonica Bellucci has always caused a sensation with her style, combination sexuality And Simplicity, His technique? she selects the pieces timeless And pay attention to accessories Complex to add a touch glamour,

From her debut on the catwalk and in the cinema, Monica Bellucci has imposed her own style. She then focused on the sexy look as she walked the red carpet wearing a dress on the arm of her ex-husband Vincent Cassel. tightfrom a dress low cut Pigeon Or a very fitted dress. Outfits that organically highlight price There silhouette Of Italian Star. Over the years, his style has not evolved much, only a few Description to close.

Monica Bellucci at the Deauville festival on 3 September 2000 © Casajas Bruno/ABACA

Three decades later, Monica Bellucci always goes for show glamour And don’t hesitate to wear tight dresses with strapless, asymmetrical or close-fitting cuts. She especially likes the outfits of pin up which suits him to delight. Over time, she has also adopted sophisticated garments, such as a pantsuit fitted at the waist, a tight black long-sleeved dress or even a black suit with a lace camisole for a sexy touch. The star has no hesitation in this mixer Material and associate tape To leatherfor a look charming, Monica Bellucci adds a new twist refined And Complex for her outfit accessorizing, The ambassador of the Cartier brand, she is often seen in stylish and high-end outfits. jewelry,

What’s her red carpet look like?

On the red carpet, Monica Bellucci does not hesitate to go all out. Such as in Los Angeles in 2002, where she appeared in a very tight polka dot dress that accentuated her figure. A few years earlier, on October 20, 2000, the star had caused a sensation at the film premiere in a tight black dress with thin straps. Malena In Rome, Italy. Most recently on 25 February 2023 during 48th At the Cesar ceremony in Paris, Monica Bellucci chose a stunning long flowing magenta red dress. A piece with a deep neckline and transparent details that fits them perfectly. Generally, for her red carpet looks, the actress has her own preferences: a Dress tightA Dress tall Liquid substance or even a Tailor chic, And she is never wrong.

Monica Bellucci in Rome on November 12, 2022 © IPA/ABACA

What are her favorite brands?

on his instagram account @monicabellucciofficiel, the star does not hesitate to share unpublished photos from his photo shoots or from his appearances on the red carpet on the front pages of magazines. Thus, she reveals her looks which mainly come from three major brands: Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and Cartier.

Nothing could be easier than copying their style. just adopt parts timeless and color neutral, such as a beautiful fitted white cotton shirt combined with a black blazer and black pleated pants. Second option: Choose a tight dress that highlights the silhouette and accentuates the shape, teamed with a pair of pumps. aesthetically eternal Red Lips Red And this Glimpse dark This is the best combo to copy Monica Bellucci’s look. icon Of glamour Anything else sexualityThis femme fatale has everything it takes inspire, And it seems that succession is assured. His daughter, Deva Castle, aged 18, is already the center of attraction for him dolce and gabbana, has recently established itself with romantic and sensual style on the catwalk and red carpet. The spitting image of her mother.