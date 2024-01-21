What time will Kansas City vs Bills be played? Where to watch NFL 2024 games

One of the games of the season and recent years will take place this Sunday, where Kansas City and Buffalo Bills will face each other in NFL Divisional Round. After several years of meetings, the Bills will get the opportunity to play in the affair, so they will have an edge over their opponent.

How do they get there?

Both teams enter the clash as major contenders American conference. With a crucial contest between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen This will be the first consecutive meeting The Chiefs have been away from Arrowhead in the playoffs since 2018.

Both teams have been dominant in recent seasons AFC, And both have offered fans some of the best games of the decade, mostly in the play-offs.

on this occasion buffalo bill They reach the meeting after facing The Steelers advanced to the Wild Card Round with a score of 31–17. Whereas Kansas City until the next game Excellent win against Dolphins, Both teams will battle to advance to the next stage, making this one of the most anticipated games in American soccer on Sunday.

latest results

buffalo bill

Bills 31 – 17 Steelers | wild card round

Bill 21 – 14 Dolphins

Bill 27-21 Patriots

bill 24 – 22 charger

Bill 31 – 10 Cowboys

kansas city chiefs

Chiefs 26 – 7 Dolphins | wild card round

Major 13 – 12 Chargers

Chiefs 25 – 17 Bengal

Attackers 20 – 14 Chiefs

Chiefs 27-17 Patriots

injury report

buffalo bill

Terrell Bernard | Status: Questionable 21 January

Terron Johnson | Status: Questionable 21 January

Rasul Douglas Status: Questionable 19 January

Baylon Specter Status: Out. 19 January

Christian Benford | Status: Outside 19 January

kansas city chiefs

Willie Gay Status: Questionable 20th January

Charles Omenihu Status: Questionable 20th January

Kadarius Toney | Status: Outside 20th January

Justin Ross | Status: Outside 19 January

Derrick Nnadi Status: Outside | 19 January

Forecast:

As reported by the portal #rushbet The results will be as follows:

kansas city chiefs

Win: +120

HC: +2.5 -115

Score: >45.5 -114

buffalo bill

Win:-150

HC: -2.5 -120

Score: <45.5 -115

What time does Kansas City play today?

Date: 21 January 2024

Time: 5:30 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Where to watch Bills vs. Chiefs?