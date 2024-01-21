What time will Kansas City vs Bills be played? Where to watch NFL 2024 games

One of the games of the season and recent years will take place this Sunday, where Kansas City and Buffalo Bills will face each other in NFL Divisional Round. After several years of meetings, the Bills will get the opportunity to play in the affair, so they will have an edge over their opponent.
How do they get there?
Both teams enter the clash as major contenders American conference. With a crucial contest between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen This will be the first consecutive meeting The Chiefs have been away from Arrowhead in the playoffs since 2018.
Both teams have been dominant in recent seasons AFC, And both have offered fans some of the best games of the decade, mostly in the play-offs.
on this occasion buffalo bill They reach the meeting after facing The Steelers advanced to the Wild Card Round with a score of 31–17. Whereas Kansas City until the next game Excellent win against Dolphins, Both teams will battle to advance to the next stage, making this one of the most anticipated games in American soccer on Sunday.
latest results
buffalo bill
- Bills 31 – 17 Steelers | wild card round
- Bill 21 – 14 Dolphins
- Bill 27-21 Patriots
- bill 24 – 22 charger
- Bill 31 – 10 Cowboys
kansas city chiefs
- Chiefs 26 – 7 Dolphins | wild card round
- Major 13 – 12 Chargers
- Chiefs 25 – 17 Bengal
- Attackers 20 – 14 Chiefs
- Chiefs 27-17 Patriots
injury report
buffalo bill
- Terrell Bernard | Status: Questionable 21 January
- Terron Johnson | Status: Questionable 21 January
- Rasul Douglas Status: Questionable 19 January
- Baylon Specter Status: Out. 19 January
- Christian Benford | Status: Outside 19 January
kansas city chiefs
- Willie Gay Status: Questionable 20th January
- Charles Omenihu Status: Questionable 20th January
- Kadarius Toney | Status: Outside 20th January
- Justin Ross | Status: Outside 19 January
- Derrick Nnadi Status: Outside | 19 January
Forecast:
As reported by the portal #rushbet The results will be as follows:
kansas city chiefs
- Win: +120
- HC: +2.5 -115
- Score: >45.5 -114
buffalo bill
- Win:-150
- HC: -2.5 -120
- Score: <45.5 -115
What time does Kansas City play today?
- Date: 21 January 2024
- Time: 5:30 pm (Central Mexico Time)
- Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Where to watch Bills vs. Chiefs?
- channel 5
- espn
- star+
- DAZN NFL Game Pass