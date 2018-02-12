“It reminds us of our 19th birthday”: Zendaya and Tom Holland regularly watch Spider-Man reruns together, and it’s so sweet – Cinema News

And no, you’re not the only one hosting little “Spider-Man” movie nights: Tom Holland and Zendaya are big fans too!

In 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming marked Tom Holland’s solo debut in the MCU, a year after the young actor first donned the Spider-Man costume in Captain America: Civil War. The film also marked his first collaboration with Zendaya (MJ), who has since become his life and screen partner.

Looking back at the recent Critics’ Choice Awards, tom holland Speaking to Extra on the red carpet, he admitted that he often watches his own projects.

,I’m definitely focusing on my projects. I sometimes think I’m my own best critic. I know exactly what I can do, and sometimes I see something and say, ‘Hey! I could have put more pressure there.,

And the movies he watches with Zendaya , first part of the saga Spider Man Of course, just to remember the good old days!

,Zendaya and I watch Spider-Man 1 from time to time and it reminds us of being 19 and what it was like to make those movies. I love these movies and I like to enjoy these moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I’d like because they’re so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift, that you can sit back and relive your youth. Without this work I would not be the man I am today and I am so grateful and excited for the future and what it may hold.,

There’s no doubt that the role of Spider-Man took his career forward tom hollandWho had already made such a good start with her remarkable performance in The Impossible (2012) by Juan Antonio Bayona, alongside Oscar nominees Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor for this occasion.

Another project of his Zendaya The actor was seen alongside her in the series The Crowded Room for Apple TV+. ,He watched the series with me while we edited it. I used to send her episodes and ask her what she thought, so she’s definitely watched it more times than I imagined.“, he said, noting that he has not rewatched the series since its release in June.

A Spider-Man 4?

Last November, during a press conference with the Critics’ Choice Association (via Collider), tom holland Talks for Spider-Man 4 were revealed in an interview with Collider. However, the actor also said that he would do so only under certain conditions.

,All I can say is that for the fourth interpretation of my character we started talking about what he could potentially look like. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another matter. I feel very protective of Spider-Man. I feel very, very fortunate that we’ve been able to work on a franchise that has gotten better with each film, that has been more successful with each film, which I think is really rare. It is, and I want to protect its legacy. So I wouldn’t do another one just for the sake of doing another one. It has to be worth it for the character.,

If the first creation grossed $880.1 million internationally, the second, Spider-Man: Far From Home, reached new heights with $1.91 billion in global box office revenue. Released in 2021, written by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the final part of the saga, also met with great success, especially thanks to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the hero’s costume – and 1, 13 Billions of dollars were generated.

first 2 parts of Home Trilogy Can be seen again streaming on Disney+. The third part, for its part, is available on VOD on dedicated platforms.

Also check out Tom Holland’s performance in the series The Crowded Room, available for streaming and exclusively on Apple TV+.