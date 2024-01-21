Aruba renews air traffic ban with Venezuela for another 90 days





Aruba’s aeronautical authority surprises Extending the ban on commercial flights with Venezuela for three more months,

Ok With the review that was done by NotiFalcónDiederik Kemmerling, the new president of the Chamber of Commerce, indicated that the measure seeks to avoid a new wave of Venezuelan migration to the Caribbean island.

He proposed initially opening the airspace only for cargo, not passengers, to prevent irregular immigration.

Venezuelan unions have pressured Aruban authorities to lift the ban, as Curaçao did last year.

However, despite the desire of the aeronautical sector to resume air traffic with Venezuela, Chavismo maintains its position regarding the risk of promoting the departure of compatriots.

The unexpected expansion complicates plans to reactivate trade ties between the two countries.