What to expect, what time and how to watch live

(CNN Spanish) — This January 17, Samsung will present its latest high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S24, during the Unpacked event in San Jose, California.

According to the company, the new Galaxy promises great innovations in artificial intelligence and aims to be “a better benchmark for the most intelligent mobile experience to date.”

This is what you should expect from the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S24 this Wednesday.

artificial intelligence

According to Samsung’s website, the Galaxy S24 will be “the first Galaxy smartphone with artificial intelligence.”

“Artificial intelligence will deliver an entirely new mobile experience with premium innovations that will transform the way we live, connect and create,” the company said in a statement ahead of the Unpacked event.

During CES 2024, Samsung announced its bets on artificial intelligence, including the ability to read or summarize text messages through Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence assistant and background blur and auto framing options for the camera.

At the Las Vegas event, Samsung also previewed the addition of the Multi Control System, which gives users the ability to move between Galaxy smartphones and tablets with a mouse or keyboard; And Second Screen, which allows you to extend or duplicate a PC’s screen on a tablet.

real time call translation

In November 2023, Samsung announced the launch of AI Live Translate calls, a feature that will be integrated into Galaxy devices “in early 2024”. According to the company, AI Live Translate is capable of translating audio and text calls in real time.

“Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language as easy as turning on subtitles while streaming a show. Because Galaxy AI is built into the device, “You can be confident that private conversations will never leave your phone, no matter the situation,” he said in a statement.

What time is it and how to watch the program?

The Samsung Unpacked event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m. ET.