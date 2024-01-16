Atlanta Braves overcome sanctions and sign best Venezuelan prospect

the set of atlanta bravesUnder the leadership of its outstanding General Manager, Alex AnthopoulosDuring the last day of 15 January it was demonstrated that they are keen to get the best in their fields.

atlanta total invested $5,925,000 In total 12 prospectuses. This figure also includes agreements with jose perdomoSecond best in the market according to mlb pipeline,

Of the total amount, Venezuela pocketed $5 millionremaining below Ethan Salas, However, all are eligible.

I forgive He is considered a diamond among the selected youth. So much so that a quick start is reportedly expected big league Because of his great firepower.

It should be noted that for many years atlanta braves The signing process was disrupted. The reason for this is breaking the rules in 2017.

Now the window is open, atlanta There is no intention of missing the best options to strengthen your vision for the future.

«Sign I forgive “This is another important decision as they try to rebuild talent in their system through the international ranks and put those restrictions behind them.” Indian baseball america,

You may be interested: For 5 million: Los Angeles Dodgers signed 9 prospects, 1 elite

All Atlanta Braves signings this January 15th

the set of Georgia He distributed his signatures between Venezuelans and Dominicans. With six players per country, the list of new professionals was formed as follows.