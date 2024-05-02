WhatsApp update: stickers, favorite contacts and more

WhatsApp, the most used messaging platform in the world, never stops updating itself with new, really useful features. February comes with a ton of new features, but there are 6 that stand out above the rest.

The update includes a new sticker creation and editing tool and an option that allows you to choose your favorite contacts so you can more easily call them from the messaging app.

Most of the improvements have been introduced to the Android and iOS beta apps through various updates over the past week. So some of these functions are still in development, and therefore, you must have the WhatsApp Beta program to enjoy them on your cell phone.

I receive La Nueva newsletters Free {{Message}} {{Message}}

Six most important news