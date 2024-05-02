WhatsApp update: stickers, favorite contacts and more

09:57 | 02/05/2024
WhatsApp, the most used messaging platform in the world, never stops updating itself with new, really useful features. February comes with a ton of new features, but there are 6 that stand out above the rest.
The update includes a new sticker creation and editing tool and an option that allows you to choose your favorite contacts so you can more easily call them from the messaging app.
Most of the improvements have been introduced to the Android and iOS beta apps through various updates over the past week. So some of these functions are still in development, and therefore, you must have the WhatsApp Beta program to enjoy them on your cell phone.
Six most important news
- Creating and editing stickers: The beta update of WhatsApp for iOS with version number 24.2.75 came with two new features: the ability to create and edit all types of stickers and new text formatting options for quotes, bullets, numbered. arrival. Lists and lines of code.
- Favorite contacts in calls: The second big news from WhatsApp this week is found in the beta version of iOS 24.3.10.70 and it is a function that allows you to choose some favorite contacts so that you can call them much faster from the app . Way easier.
- Automatic account reports: Similarly, the beta update of WhatsApp for Android with version number 2.24.3.30 revealed that the messaging platform is working on a functionality thanks to which you will be able to automatically generate account reports.
- Access channel reports from app settings: WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.3.30 includes a new feature that allows you to access your WhatsApp channel reports directly from app settings.
- Blocking chats in WhatsApp Web: The guys at WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp Web will very soon receive a chat blocking function that will allow you to protect your conversations from prying eyes, by moving them to a separate tab.
- Creating stickers from the Windows app: Finally, WhatsApp is updating its native app for Windows with a new sticker creation tool that will allow you to turn any image into a sticker that you can share with your contacts via WhatsApp. can do. (NA)