Klay Thompson on sitting on the bench in Warriors win: ‘It’s really hard’

Klay Thompson admitted how difficult it was to watch the end of Monday’s win over the Nets from the sideline when coach Steve Kerr turned to Moses Moody and Gui Santos instead of the veteran.

New York – After the Star Golden State Warriors, clay thompsonWas left out of the final lineup for the second time in three games in Monday’s 109-98 win. Brooklyn NetsThe future Hall of Famer admitted that it has been “very difficult” to watch some of the game’s biggest moments from the sidelines.

“Yes,” he said. thompsonWhen he was asked whether the change in his role was an adjustment. “Are you kidding me? You know, one of the best players…it’s hard for anybody.

Klay Thompson is averaging 17.1 points this season, his lowest average since his second NBA season. AP Photo/Rick Bommer

“I’ll be honest with you. It’s very hard.”

thompsonWho ultimately made 4 of 9 field goals, including 0 of 3 from 3 points, left the game in favor of the guard moses moody Played with 7:19 left and then spent the rest of the game on the bench. He watched as Warriors coach Steve Kerr opted to play him gui santosA rookie who had played a total of 61 minutes in eight NBA games before Monday night, instead thompson,

This came on the heels of a penultimate performance by Kerr in Golden State’s win over Memphis on Friday thompson after saturday’s defeat Andrew Wiggins He injured his ankle at the end of the first half and did not return.

Wiggins remained out Monday with an ankle injury. But instead of going with Thompson, Kerr chose to go with youth Santos. Jonathan Kuminga And Brandin Podziemskias well as the pillars Stephen Curry (who led Golden State with 29 points in the win at Barclays Center) and draymond green,

Kerr said he stayed with that group because he was “competing and making plays and they had momentum,” and then Admitted it has been a tough season for Thompson,

“It’s OK,” Kerr said. “It’s been a season that’s had a lot of ups and downs. For a guy that’s that good and is a Hall of Fame player, it’s not easy to deal with injuries and… it’s never easy for any player to get older.” Doesn’t happen. (But) he’s mentally strong.”

thompsonHe turned 34 on Thursday, tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and then ruptured his Achilles tendon a year later, causing him to miss the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Averaged 20.4 points to help Golden State win the 2022 NBA title And then averaged 21.9 points and shot 41% from 3-point range last season when the Warriors ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs.

But Thompson’s numbers are down this season, He averaged 17.1 points, his lowest average since his second NBA season, and had the worst shooting percentages of his career at 41.5% from the field and 37.1% from 3 points. During this, Young players like Podziemski, Kuminga and Moody have stepped upThompson’s role became an evergreen storyline.

“I feel really good physically,” Thompson said at his locker after the game. “Mentally, it’s probably a little different story. But that’s life, isn’t it?”