WhatsApp will not be updated on these cell phones from today. Check the list!

Learn which cell phone models will no longer be compatible with the popular messaging app WhatsApp starting today, March 1, and what steps you can take if your device is one of them. Don’t be surprised and check if your device is on the affected list.

Starting this March 1, all smartphones running Android version less than 5.0 or iOS 12 will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. So, if you find yourself in this situation, it’s time to take action and find out what you can do about it.

Last October, WhatsApp revised its help page to update the minimum technical requirements to use its messaging service. As a result, many Android and iPhone devices that do not meet these requirements will no longer be compatible with the messaging application starting today.

WhatsApp will not work on these mobile phones

Below, we show you a list of 35 phone models that will not be able to use WhatsApp from March 1. Currently, using WhatsApp requires a device with Android 5.0 or higher or an iPhone with iOS 12 or higher. However, as of March 1, many phone models will no longer meet these requirements.

The cell phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp are:

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II and Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2

Apple: iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

LG: LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L7II, LG Optimus L5 Dual, LG Optimus L7 Dual, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact, LG Lucid 2 and LG Optimus F7

Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740 and Huawei Ascend D2

Sony: Sony Xperia M

Lenovo: Lenovo A820

ZTE: ZTE V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo

Other Brands: Faea F1THL W8, Wiko Sync Five, Wiko Darknight and Archos 53 Platinum



