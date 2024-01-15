And Leo Messi? Call up the Argentina national team for friendly matches against El Salvador and Costa Rica

2024-03-01



Lionel Scaloni has made official this Friday the list of call-ups for the United States’ friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica on March 22 and 26.

With Leo Messi at the helm, the Albiceleste will face these matches that will serve as preparation for the big official challenge that faces them in the middle of the year, the Copa America 2024.

One of the surprises was the first call-up to the senior team of former Boca player Valentín Barco, who currently plays for Brighton. However, since he joined the Buenos Aires club in the lower divisions, the left back has featured in the U-13, U-15 and even U-20.