Angelina Jolie refuses to let her children spend time with Brad Pitt’s new partner

It’s been months now brad pitt Formalized his relationship with a businesswoman ines de ramon, At 33, Ines de Ramon is 27 years younger than the actor, who would like to introduce her to Children, But this is without relying on his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to In Touch Weekly, the latter would not want his six children – Maddox (22 years old), Pax (20 years old), Zahara (19 years old), Shiloh (17), Vivienne and Knox (15 years old) to die. To spend time with her father’s new partner.

,Angelina Brad still has a lot of control“, a source for the celebrity magazine said, “There’s no doubt that Ines wants to meet the kids (from Brad)”, but the young woman knows that her partner “He must make every effort to see his children without disturbing angelina,, After years of fighting with his ex-wife over custody of them, Brad Pitt is trying to see his children more often, but Ines de Ramon leaves the actor’s house when his children visit there. Because if we are to believe Vanity Fair, the two lovebirds may have moved in together, but the young lady has kept her apartment to herself for now.