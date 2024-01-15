WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones from March: Complete list

New features of WhatsApp prevent it from continuing to work on older devices.

WhatsApp’s system requirements update may affect millions of users around the world. The popular instant messaging application announced that it will stop working on certain mobile phone models from February 29, 2024.

The decision is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to improve the security and efficiency of its service. The company has assured that the update will allow it to provide a better experience to users and secure their data more effectively.

Starting February 29, 2024, these mobile devices will no longer have access to this popular instant messaging platform:

SAMSUNG

  • Samsung Galaxy Core.
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.
  • Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini.
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II.
  • Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2.

    • iPhone

  • iPhone 6s.
  • iPhone 6s plus.

    • lg

  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual.
  • LG Optimus L5 II.
  • LG Optimus F5.
  • LG Optimus L7II.
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual.
  • LG Optimus L7 Dual.
  • LG Optimus F3.
  • LG Optimus L3 II.
  • LG Optimus F3Q.
  • LG Optimus L2 II.
  • LG Optimus L4 II.
  • LG Optimus F6.
  • LG Act.
  • LG Lucid 2.
  • LG Optimus F7.

    • huawei

  • Huawei Ascend Mate.
  • Huawei Ascend G740.
  • Huawei Ascend D2.

    • Sony

  • Sony Xperia M.
  • Lenovo A820.

    • ZTE

  • ZTE V956 – UMI X2.
  • ZTE Grand S Flex.
  • ZTE Grand Memo.

    • Other Brands

  • Feya F1THL W8.
  • Wiko Sync Five.
  • Vinko Darknight.
  • Archos 53 platinum.

