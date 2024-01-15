John Bodmer talks about his continuity at Atlético Nacional after the defeat to Cali Colombian football betplay league

Atlético Nacional are not experiencing their best performances in Liga BetPlay 2024-I and once again they added a defeat, this time 3-2 against Deportivo Cali in Pampasca, resulting in their elimination from the eight.

The results have not been with the Purslane team and coach John Bodmer has been the center of criticism, but despite the defeat, the captain made it clear in a press conference that he will remain in post and has the support of the directors.

About its continuation: “I was sitting on the bench reflecting because the group had played a good game. I look at the numbers, the options, the shots and how much we moved on the field, I saw that we played a good game. The numbers don’t lie, we have to look at where we can improve.”

Support is: “The managers have shown me their support and at the moment I am at National. We played a very good game, it was lost because of the details, but the number of shots, possession and arrivals is very good. We were always at the forefront.”

Good things about National: “I believe in everyone’s hierarchy, I also wonder what would happen if we had good numbers in game development, but I don’t have the answer.”

Definition Problems: “I don’t think it’s inexperience, if we are OK it will be a different story. We are a team that is forward, we have just failed to finish in the last few games.”