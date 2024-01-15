WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones from March

messaging app Worldwide Excellence, WhatsApp, New changes will have to be faced next March. And as already announced, from time to time the app stops updating on some mobile devices, especially in the case of older devices. This is why Meta, the company to which it belongs, stops providing the service People who don’t follow their safety standards, As stated from the official WhatsApp page, the application can be continued to be used as long as the smartphone has Android 5.0 or higher operating system, or iOS 12, This is because older versions of those operating systems do not meet current security standards or are outdated.

What cell phones will WA stop working?

The following devices, which use operating systems older than the minimum requirements, Will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp And They will stop working from March. -Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II and Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2. -LG: LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L7II, LG Optimus L5 Dual, LG Optimus L7 Dual, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact, LG Lucid 2 and LG Optimus F7. -Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740 and Huawei Ascend D2. -Sony: Sony Xperia M and Lenovo A820. – ZTE: ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo. – iPhone: iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. – Other Brands: Faea F1THL W8, Wiko Sync Five, Wiko Darknight and Archos 53 Platinum.

Other important changes

WhatsApp users on March 1… They will be able to send and receive messages on other platforms Without leaving the application. This innovation is because starting next month new digital market law (DMA, for its acronym in English) In the European Union, a law that forces ‘gatekeepers’ or ‘access guardians’ to adopt a series of measures to improve the services of their apps – one of them Interoperability is -. However, initially, it was said that interoperability would initially focus on text, voice, image, video and file messaging; Although later Group calls and chats. With this tool it is possible for many Take the step to change platformsSince, in addition, end-to-end encryption will be maintained in the conversations. In any case, to avoid migration, Meta has made it harder for Internet users to send messages from rival apps. the user You will need to manually enable the interoperability feature in chat And they can have the option to cancel it at any time. If they deactivate it, no one outside WhatsApp will be able to write to them. it is important to mention Difference This will be optional i.e. Users will be able to choose whether they want to use it or not, although if they want to try it out, they will see messages from other apps called third-party chats at the top of the inbox.