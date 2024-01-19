Where can you find the cheapest house in New York?

Buffalo, New York, will be the hottest real estate market this year, according to a new analysis from Zillow. Affordability is the most powerful force driving real estate, propelling low-cost markets in the Great Lakes, Midwest and South regions to the top of Zillow’s rankings by 2024.
“Real estate markets are much healthier Affordable home prices and solid employment are giving young hopefuls a real chance to buy a home And start accumulating capital,” said Anushna Prakash, data scientist at Zillow Economic Research.
“I am completely optimistic that the housing market will stabilize again in 2024; We should not see huge increases in prices Not the initial pandemic nor the rapid increase in mortgage rates in recent years,” Prakash said.
The ranking of the nation’s 50 most populous metropolitan areas takes into account Zillo’s forecast. Local home price growth and the speed at which home sellers enter into contracts with buyers., It also considers the increase in employment per new approved dwelling and the increase in owner-occupied households.
among favourites, Buffalo has the highest number of new jobs approved per new homeA measure of expected demand, the Zillow report notes: “New jobs often mean new residents, which increases competition and raises prices until new construction can meet that additional demand.”
Inventory is moving very fast in Cincinnati and Columbus It is home to the fastest expected growth in owner-occupied homes, indicating family formation and population growth.
Housing costs reach record levels in 2023 for both buyers and renters. This made buying and selling an expensive deal.Even for owners with a lot of capital.
The most popular markets in 2023 were relatively affordable, and a Zillow study of United Van Lines data shows that families living gravitated toward areas where Houses were down about $7,500 The area from which they were leaving.
according to the report, Affordability should improve in 2024, but it will remain the biggest driver of the real estate market. Competition for housing is already high in the affordable markets of the Great Lakes and Midwest. Homes listed in these areas come under contract faster than the national average.
Statistics of Zillow’s most popular markets in 2024
market (1): Buffalo, New York
Typical Home Value: $248,445
Mortgage payment (5% down): $1,792
General fare: $1,257
Days on market: 14
market (2):Cincinnati, Ohio
Typical Home Value: $270,826
Mortgage payment (5% down): $1,959
General fare: $1,527
Days on market: 11
market (3): Columbus, Ohio
Typical Home Value: $301,138
Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,177
Typical fare: $1,431
Days on market: 11
market (4):Indianapolis, Indiana
Typical Home Value: $268,125
Mortgage payment (5% down): $1,944
General fare: $1,468
Days on market: 19
market (5): Providence, Rhode Island
Typical Home Value: $455,609
Mortgage payment (5% down): $3,288
General fare: $2,039
Days on market: 14
market (6): Atlanta, Georgia
Typical Home Value: $373,212
Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,701
Typical fare: $1,903
Days on market: 26
market (7): Charlotte, NC
Typical Home Value: $371,844
Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,688
Typical fare: $1,791
Days on market: 16
market (8): Cleveland, Ohio
Typical Home Value: $215,597
Mortgage payment (5% down): $1,556
General fare: $1,330
Days on market: 12
market (9): Orlando, Florida
Typical Home Value: $388,048
Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,806
General fare: $2,013
Days on market: 23
market (10): Tampa, Florida
Typical Home Value: $375,338
Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,717
General fare: $2,091
Days on market: 24
market: United States (average)
Typical Home Value: $347,415
Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,514
General fare: $1,982
Days on market: 21
