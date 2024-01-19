Where can you find the cheapest house in New York?

Buffalo, New York, will be the hottest real estate market this year, according to a new analysis from Zillow. Affordability is the most powerful force driving real estate, propelling low-cost markets in the Great Lakes, Midwest and South regions to the top of Zillow’s rankings by 2024.

“Real estate markets are much healthier Affordable home prices and solid employment are giving young hopefuls a real chance to buy a home And start accumulating capital,” said Anushna Prakash, data scientist at Zillow Economic Research.

“I am completely optimistic that the housing market will stabilize again in 2024; We should not see huge increases in prices Not the initial pandemic nor the rapid increase in mortgage rates in recent years,” Prakash said.

The ranking of the nation’s 50 most populous metropolitan areas takes into account Zillo’s forecast. Local home price growth and the speed at which home sellers enter into contracts with buyers., It also considers the increase in employment per new approved dwelling and the increase in owner-occupied households.

among favourites, Buffalo has the highest number of new jobs approved per new homeA measure of expected demand, the Zillow report notes: “New jobs often mean new residents, which increases competition and raises prices until new construction can meet that additional demand.”

Inventory is moving very fast in Cincinnati and Columbus It is home to the fastest expected growth in owner-occupied homes, indicating family formation and population growth.

Housing costs reach record levels in 2023 for both buyers and renters. This made buying and selling an expensive deal.Even for owners with a lot of capital.

The most popular markets in 2023 were relatively affordable, and a Zillow study of United Van Lines data shows that families living gravitated toward areas where Houses were down about $7,500 The area from which they were leaving.

according to the report, Affordability should improve in 2024, but it will remain the biggest driver of the real estate market. Competition for housing is already high in the affordable markets of the Great Lakes and Midwest. Homes listed in these areas come under contract faster than the national average.

Statistics of Zillow’s most popular markets in 2024

market (1): Buffalo, New York

Typical Home Value: $248,445

Mortgage payment (5% down): $1,792

General fare: $1,257

Days on market: 14

market (2):Cincinnati, Ohio

Typical Home Value: $270,826

Mortgage payment (5% down): $1,959

General fare: $1,527

Days on market: 11

market (3): Columbus, Ohio

Typical Home Value: $301,138

Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,177

Typical fare: $1,431

Days on market: 11

market (4):Indianapolis, Indiana

Typical Home Value: $268,125

Mortgage payment (5% down): $1,944

General fare: $1,468

Days on market: 19

market (5): Providence, Rhode Island

Typical Home Value: $455,609

Mortgage payment (5% down): $3,288

General fare: $2,039

Days on market: 14

market (6): Atlanta, Georgia

Typical Home Value: $373,212

Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,701

Typical fare: $1,903

Days on market: 26

market (7): Charlotte, NC

Typical Home Value: $371,844

Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,688

Typical fare: $1,791

Days on market: 16

market (8): Cleveland, Ohio

Typical Home Value: $215,597

Mortgage payment (5% down): $1,556

General fare: $1,330

Days on market: 12

market (9): Orlando, Florida

Typical Home Value: $388,048

Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,806

General fare: $2,013

Days on market: 23

market (10): Tampa, Florida

Typical Home Value: $375,338

Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,717

General fare: $2,091

Days on market: 24

market: United States (average)

Typical Home Value: $347,415

Mortgage payment (5% down): $2,514

General fare: $1,982

Days on market: 21

