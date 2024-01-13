Where to buy cheap perfume? This store offers you the best perfumes and they are in CDMX

if you have any weakness Perfume But above all the exclusive brands that have a range 3 thousand and even 10 thousand mexican pesos But you can’t or don’t want to spend that money on these products, keep reading because here we will share a great Secret,

And this is it, dupes Now these are in trend so here we will give you the option to go to the store Specific in this type products And so you don’t spend your whole fortnight on one Fragrance,

keep reading:

Find your ideal duplicate.

Photo: Freepik // BBW // Liverpool

Where to buy cheap perfume?

As we mentioned earlier, in this note we will share the locations of stores specializing in the sale dupes Of Perfume,

In this establishment you can find body mist Its scent is similar to that perfume you love so much, no matter what brand it is.

And if you don’t want to spend more than 4 thousand pesos on Carolina Herrera or Dior, or any brand, you can do that here too 500 peso You can also buy two or three fragrances.

There are many fragrances.

Photo: BBW

Although there are many department stores that sell imitations TIC Toc A store named has gone viral bath & Body Works And it has hundreds of different fragrances.

Where can I find this store?

This department store specializing in the sale of personal care products has many branches throughout our country as you can find at least one of them in the following states: Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Jalisco, SLP, Yucatán, Querétaro, Veracruz, Quintana Roo, and also in the State of Mexico and CDMX.

if you live capital There are branches in many shopping malls in our country, including Oasis Coyoacan, Antara, park delta, Santa Faith, Mitika, Via vallejo And artz screed,

It has a variety of products.

Photo: BBW

While for those who live in state of mexico Or the metropolitan area, there are also options as there are some stores in these shopping centers: Metepec, Lerma, Torrio, Interlomas, Punta Norte and Plaza Satellite.

It should be remembered that in this store they only sell body mist Their smell is similar to famous perfume brands, so you won’t get the original perfume, and they are for both women and men, and they sell a variety of products.