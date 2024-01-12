Denmark celebrates Frederick’s proclamation: greeting the new king and a passionate kiss

The kiss of the kings of Denmark (Reuters)

This January 14, Denmark is experiencing a historic day Abdication of Margaret II after 52 years As queen and the proclamation of her successor, her son Frederick. A huge crowd gathered around since morning Christiansborg CastleWhere the ceremony took place to be close to the British Royal Family on this special day.

Twenty minutes before the start of the event, at two o’clock in the afternoon, the Crown Prince and Prince Christian drove in the direction of Frederick VIII’s palace at Amalienborg. he traveled with them princess maryThe new queen, who for the occasion She is wearing white clothes, Just like Queen Letizia did on the day of Felipe VI’s coronation. It can be seen from the car that he is wearing a coat by Danish designer Soren Le Schmidt.

Prince Frederick arriving at Christiansborg Castle, where his coronation took place. (Ritzau Scanpix/Nikolai Lorenzen via Reuters)

The queen, for her part, has covered the distance that separates the palace of Christian IX from the palace that is known by that name golden wedding carriage and escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment. Part of her clothing could be seen through the windows of her vehicle, which included a fur coat, a simple updo, and some diamond and ruby ​​earrings,

Already inside Christiansborg Castle – a historic enclosure that was the residence of the royal family until 1794 and which currently serves as parliament and the seat of judicial and executive powers –, they have all arrived here. Council of StateAn event that is held behind closed doors.

Frederick of Denmark signing at the Council of State with his mother and son. (dk1)

Just after 2:15 p.m., Margaret signed her abdication, making her son immediately the new sovereign of the Nordic country, where he would rule under the name Frederick X. However, the official change will not take place until 3:00 pm.

Once the signing was complete, the new royal family accompanied by Margaret, Christian IX, headed to the palace of Amalienborg. As a curiosity, the previous queen Have not traveled by car Denmark not being sovereign.

King Frederick and Mary hold a reception at Christiansborg Palace, first as emperor. Various personalities have been present such as the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen; Søren Gade, Speaker of the Danish Parliament; Bishop of the Copenhagen Diocese, Peter Skov-Jacobsen; and the Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands, Axel Wilhelmsen Johansson.

Punctual, three o’clock in the afternoon, the new king came to the balcony of Christiansborg Castle accompanied by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to greet the citizens gathered there. Politics officially determined Frederick clearly excited, gave a speech that the audience applauded and cheered. Afterwards, his wife and children joined him to thank the crowd, who celebrated his presence for several minutes.

King Frederick /Reuters/Wolfgang Ratte)

Took three rounds following tradition 27 salutes from Sixtus Battery at HolmenCopenhagen gathers to celebrate the new monarch and, right after, his banner is raised, officially marking the beginning of a new royal era.

The Danish royal family salute after the proclamation of Frederick

The public’s expectation has been that Federico X and his family have gone out to the balcony twice to say hello. Although they were all happy and excited, Princess Josephine stood out, who made different faces While in front of the public. Unaware of this, Federico and Marie could not be happier and dedicated themselves to proving it a kiss in public Which a newly married couple might be doing, in fact, they might be keeping their wardrobe choices in mind.

Frederick and Mary of Denmark kiss after the King’s proclamation. (Reuters/Wolfgang Ratte)

With this display of love they not only celebrate a new milestone Leave all the rumors behind This raised questions about their relationship and it now arose after the publication of some photographs of King Frederick genoveva casanova,