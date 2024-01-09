Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid live match today in the 2024 Spanish Super Cup semi-finals? , Via DirecTV Sports, DSPORTS and DGO | game

The match will be played between White and Colchoneros 2.00 pm (Peruvian time) and 8.00 pm (Spanish time) , Photo: Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Vs. atlético de madrid live this is what they measure themselves by Wednesday, January 10, starting at 2:00 pm (Peru time). For the semi-finals of the 2024 Spanish Super Cup. The Madrid derby will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium (Riyadh) via transmission. dsports, In La Repubblica Deportes you can follow the online coverage from this and today’s other matches with confirmed lineups, updated scoreboard minute by minute and videos of the goals.

Real Madrid Vs. atlético madrid live for spanish super cup Real Madrid Vs. Atletico Madrid: Lineup confirmed for the derby Real: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchoumeni, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrigo, Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid Vs. Atlético de Madrid: match details

game Real Madrid Vs. atlético de madrid When do they play? Wednesday, January 10 What time? 2.00 pm (Peru) Where? Al-Awal Stadium On which channel? dsports

Real Madrid Vs. Atlético de Madrid: preview

The almighty Real Madrid will face the only team capable of defeating them this season. Looking to make the Super Cup final, the Meringues will play a derby against their city neighbours, Atlético de Madrid, looking to avenge the unexpected 1-3 defeat they suffered in LaLiga a few months ago.

At that time, the Colchoneros won 3–1 at home with a double from Álvaro Morata and another goal from Antoine Griezmann. Since that match, the Meringues have not lost again and have remained undefeated in 19 consecutive games, while the Rojiblancos have been unable to maintain consistency and have lost some key duels, such as the clashes against Barcelona and Aragon.

These are the odds from the main betting houses for Real Madrid vs. Atlético de madrid. Blondes are favourites.

Betsson: Real Madrid win (2.05), draw (3.60), Atletico win (3.60)

Betano: Real Madrid won (2.07), drew (3.45), Atletico won (3.60)

1XBet: Real Madrid win (2.11), draw (3.65), Atletico win (3.73)

Inkbet: Real Madrid wins (2.05), draws (3.60), Atletico wins (3.50).

These are the last five matches between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid | 06/24/23

Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético de Madrid | 25.02.23

Real Madrid 3-1 Atlético de Madrid | 01/26/23

Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid | 18.09.22

Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid | 08.05.22.

If you don’t want to miss Real Madrid Vs. Subscribe to Atlético de Madrid Online, the DGO streaming service, in which you will get access to the Dspots channel. If you cannot afford this platform, you also have the option of getting information completely free with the online coverage of La Repubblica Deportes.