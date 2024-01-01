This fancam of Jungkook was most viewed in 2023

BTS’s Jungkook gets the title of Fancam by a male artist Most views of the year with over 8.9 million views!

During his appearance on the show Inkigayo in South Korea on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Jungkook gave fans a memorable experience. The BTS member performed his song while promoting his hit Seven (featuring Latto), then topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After winning first place for this single during the competition, BTS’s Maknae sang the song live on stage.

The singer invited Kim Taehyung to join him on stage during the performance. The two BTS members performed the complex choreography of Seven’s chorus for a brief moment before leaving the stage. Although this fleeting moment was not included in Inkigayo’s finale footage, fans shared it on social media.

Globally, “Seven” set two records: the fastest male solo song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify, and the most streamed track in a single week. By the end of October 2023, it had also surpassed two other records: the song had reached one billion streams on Spotify in 108 days, breaking the previous record of 112 days set by Miley Cyrus for “Flowers”. .

Between July 24 and August 14, 2023, the song won four consecutive Melon popularity awards nationwide. She has also won multiple Triple Crown, M Countdown, Inkigayo and Music Core and has a total of thirteen wins in local music shows.