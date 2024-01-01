Which is the largest airline in the world? »Nicolas Larenas

In this new installment of aviation curiosities we are going to review which is the largest airline in the world.

We continue to review interesting and different data from the exciting airline industry. We’ve talked about the oldest airlines, the oldest planes flying, and endless data that never ceases to surprise us.

There are many airlines in the world, some over 100 years old, some new and some that are bigger or more important than others, but today we will focus on the biggest airline or the biggest?

world’s largest airline

In the previous paragraph I gave you a mini spoiler. There is actually no single airline that is the largest, as it will depend on, yes you guessed it, what is measured as the parameters to define it.

One will certainly be larger according to the fleet, the other according to the destinations, the seats offered or the parameter that we like most, but for the purpose of this publication we are going to review the ones that in my opinion are the most Have more reps and will help. A better idea of ​​the vastness of these airlines.

The world’s largest airline by fleet size and destinations is American Airlines Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, United States. American has a fleet of 965 aircraft on its mainline and a total of 574 aircraft operated for American under the American Eagle brand. 1,539 aircraft And each year it adds dozens more and operates flights to more than 350 destinations in 53 countries.

In terms of number of passengers carried, the world’s largest airline is Southwest Airlines, based in Dallas, Texas, United States. Southwest Airlines transported 163.9 million passengers in 2022, up 22% from 2021. During 2023, it became the airline with the most seats in the world with 619 billion seats offered on its more than 4,100 daily flights.

Moving into low cost, Ryanair is Europe’s largest low-cost airline and the tenth largest airline in the world. In 2022, it carried 97 million passengers, flew an average of 3,000 flights per day, operated 90 bases and flew to 36 countries.

In terms of asset value, the world’s largest airline is Delta Air Lines, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Delta Air Lines has assets of $200 billion.

In terms of market capitalization, the world’s largest airline is United Airlines, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, United States. United Airlines has a market capitalization of $25 billion.

And if we escape from cargo for a while, the largest airline by fleet is FedEx, which has more than 430 aircraft in its ranks and is also the one that moves the most tons per year.

fleet

I think what those of us who follow this industry are most interested in is how many aircraft each has. Here is the list of the world’s 11 largest airlines by fleet size as of December 2023:

Post airline fleet 1 American Airlines Group 1,539 2 Delta Airlines 978 3 United Airlines 944 4 Southwest Airlines 817 5 China Eastern Airlines 625 6 air China 488 7 FedEx, 430 8 lufthansa 329 9 Ryanair 303 10 Above 290 Eleven Emirates 265

Have you ever flown on one of these giant airlines?