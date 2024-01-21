WHO: Artificial intelligence could have “downside” effects on health in poorest countries

The organization published guidelines on artificial intelligence and health care for the first time in 2021. Photo: RTVE

The World Health Organization (WHO) published a report in which it analyzed the introduction of health technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medicine. Additionally, the paper outlined new guidelines on large multimodel models (LMMs). (Read: Debate on dignified death returns in Colombia: Minsalud prepares new proposal)

In the report, WHO said that “It is essential that the use of developing technology is not determined solely by technology companies and rich countries, because if models are not trained with data from people in low-resource places, the algorithms may be affected.” Serve those populations poorly.”

One of the strategies proposed by the entity is to involve the governments of all countries to lead the development and application of these types of technologies. At the same time, he said, people receiving medical care should participate, primarily by helping them supervise and regulate it.

Furthermore, it suggests requiring that independent third parties who develop platforms conduct and publish mandatory audits. In those, WHO said, they should evaluate how well it protects data and human rights, for example. (Also read: He will be the speaker of the health reform project in the Senate)

For Alain Labrick, director of digital health and innovation at WHO, with technological advances, caution must be taken to avoid spreading or exacerbating inequalities and biases, especially in countries that are poor.

The organization published guidelines on artificial intelligence and health care for the first time in 2021. However, with the rise, availability, and rise of generative AI (like ChatGPT), the organization was forced to update the rules.

The purpose of these guidelines, the entity said, is that given the rise of this technology, public health can be “promoted and protected rather than diminished.” In Labrick’s eyes, these types of technologies, such as generative AI, could be important in health care, but he warns that this will remain so unless “those who develop, regulate, and use them understand the associated risks.” We recognize and take them fully into account.” , (You can read: Scientific associations advise that vaccination against Covid 19 should be done in a timely manner)

WHO also suggests that developers and programmers of software that may be applied in health care or scientific research should receive the same ethical training as doctors. “To encourage publication of negative results and avoid bias and exaggeration in publication, governments may require developers to register algorithms early.”

