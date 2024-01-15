Who is the British artist who broke the records of Blur, Adele and Harry Styles at Brit Awards?

This weekend, during the Brit Awards ceremony, artist Ray won six awards. Breaking records of international stars like Harry Styles, Adele and Blur.

Singer and musician Ray won six awards, including artist and album of the year, at the Brit Awards in London on Saturday 2 March, the equivalent of the Victoires de la Musique in the United Kingdom, a record. “You can’t imagine what this means to me,” she said, tears in her eyes, as she accepted her award for best album of the year, her grandmother by her side.

Virtually unknown a few months ago, the 26-year-old singer ended the evening with six trophies: Song of the Year for “Escapism,” Best New Artist, Songwriter of the Year, Artist and Album of the Year for “21st Century Blues” with “My “. She also dominated the R’n’B category. “The artist I was three years ago can’t believe what I see today,” said the singer, whose music blends R’n’B and jazz. Sits at the crossroads.

Never before had anyone won so many awards at the Brit Awards in a single evening. Blur in 1995, Adele in 2016 and Harry Styles in 2023 received four awards.

Who is Ray?

This London-born writer, musician and artist has long worked with artists such as David Guetta or written for Beyoncé, without her label Polydor at the time, according to him, letting her release her own album. He denounced the situation on social media in 2021, leading to the termination of his contract, and started as a freelancer. His debut studio disc “My 21st Century Blues” was released in March 2023.

Like many artists in recent years, he has built his notoriety on TikTok due to the success of his hits, such as “Flip a Switch” and especially “Escapism”.

While collecting trophies, Ray left little room for other artists. But the evening was marked by performances on stage by Dua Lipa and Australian star Kylie Minogue, who got people dancing again this year with their hit “Padma Padma” after a career spanning over 35 years. He received the “Global Icon” award.

Dua Lipa won the trophy in the pop category. Jungle was crowned Group of the Year. American Saza was crowned International Artist of the Year. Miley Cyrus received the award for the song “Flowers”.

Female trio Boygenius were crowned International Group of the Year for their indie rock music.

Six women and four men competed in the Artist of the Year category. Last year only men competed in this category, which caused an uproar.