France hits out at Mbappe after defeat to Germany: “He can’t behave like this…”

lto select France The Euro Cup has not had a good start to the year as its first appearance takes place in 2024 Lost to Germany 2-0, After this defeat, it is time to face Chile, who convincingly defeated Albania with a score of 3-0 in Ricardo Gareca’s debut. A match and an image for which the French press has strongly criticized his team’s defeat against Germany, highlighting the harsh criticism of ‘Les Bleus’ and their best footballer, kilian mbappe, ,Slap. No runner-up in the world can behave like this.”The title of the openly prestigious L’Équipe.

There is great dissatisfaction to such an extent that, according to one of the main media outlets of a European country like France Football, only two players will repeat in the next match: Aurelien Tchoumeni In the middle of the field and Kylian Mbappé, the captain and main offensive bulwark. Dayot Upamecano or Marcus Thuram, who missed the match against Germany, could also return, although their chances of being replaced have increased.

french coach, didier deschamps, admitted that his team was weak in strength and aggression in the 0-2 defeat against Germany in Lyon this Saturday, as they were not “at level”. ,It is clear that today we were not at the level of the high level of play that the Germans put forward.”Deschamps admitted this in a statement to French television after the friendly match. The French coach highlighted that getting the first goal after 7 seconds was a mental blow for his men, which was difficult for them to survive. He explained, “We needed a quarter of an hour to accept it” and then “we had no luck with all the chances we had.”