Aragon requires transfer to validate foreign medical and nursing degrees

The Minister of Health, José Luis Bancalero, demands from Minister Mónica García transfer of approval capacity Or equivalent to Spanish university degrees, baccalaureates or degrees of foreign university degrees in medicine and nursing and their specialties. They made this request in a letter in which they acknowledged that the aim of this measure is to reduce the endemic shortage of health professionals at the national level.

Given the shortage of doctors, communities are exploring different formulas to fill vacancies, especially in primary care in the rural world. And one of the initiatives to address this situation is to employ non-EU doctors with approved degrees without expertise through mir Filling the gaps in health centres.

Currently, in Aragon they work as primary care doctors, especially in continuing care, 66 non-EU doctors Those who have an approved medical degree but have not yet recognized specialisation. Of them, 28 have been appointed by the previous government and another 38 have been appointed by the current regional executive.

Aragon asks to assume powers in this case because, given the problem of doctor shortage, non-EU professionals are being sought, “but The homologation process is lengthy,

The consultants highlight that there is a “public and notorious” “urgency” in solving the serious problem shared by communities regarding the shortage of professionals in the national health system. In this sense, he emphasizes the primary care situation, where loss Doctors specializing in family and community medicine are paired with staff from other specialties and even nursing professionals.

For Bancalero, the national training system is “not being able to provide specialists at an adequate rate to address the replacement of the abundant generation of family doctors” who reach retirement, “which makes conditions difficult and difficult to access.” “Citizens put the provision at risk”.

This common problem is “acute” in communities such as Aragon, which are obliged to maintain a large structure and offer health care resources in primary care to a population living in a “large area with great dispersion”. Provide access to. geographical, with symbols With the high burden of aging rates and longevity,