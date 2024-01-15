Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down.

(CNN) — In a major management shuffle at Boeing, CEO Dave Calhoun said Monday he intends to leave the company at the end of the year. The company president and head of the commercial aircraft unit are also leaving.

Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner will not seek re-election as chairman of the board. The board chose former Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf to succeed him.

The company also announced that Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal is retiring. Stephanie Pope, Boeing’s chief operating officer since January, will take over immediately.

Boeing has been battling problems with its planes for more than five years, including two deadly 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people, and most recently a door plug that burst on the side of a 737 Max. Went. Alaska Airlines in January, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane. Security problems have led to several standoffs on land and cumulative losses of more than US$31 billion.

In a letter to Boeing employees Monday, Calhoun called the Alaska Airlines incident a “defining moment for Boeing.”

“The eyes of the world are on us,” he said when announcing his exit plans. “We’re going to fix what’s broken and get our business back on the path to recovery and stability.”

Calhoun, 66, a longtime Boeing board member, became chairman of the company in late 2019 after the board stripped his predecessor Dennis Muilenburg of the title. He was named CEO after Muilenburg was ousted in December of that year, and began the role in January 2020.

Calhoun’s tenure began about halfway through a 20-month period following the grounding of the 737 Max due to a design flaw that led to two fatal crashes; And just before the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world, air travel had almost come to a halt and the airlines that Boeing depends on to buy its planes suffered huge losses.

News in development.