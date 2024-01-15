UN Security Council approves ceasefire resolution in Gaza

(CNN) — The UN Security Council approved a resolution on Monday calling for an immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and the “urgent need to expand the flow” of aid to Gaza.

The vote ended with 14 votes in favor. The United States abstained, but did not exercise its veto power.

Russia had proposed an amendment which was not approved due to lack of votes.

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia said that the fact that the word “permanent” in operative paragraph one was replaced with weaker language was “unacceptable”.

He said, “We were all instructed to vote on the text containing the word ‘permanent’ and anything else could be seen as permission for Israel to continue its attacks.”

According to live UN updates, the Russian delegation proposed an oral amendment to return the word “permanent” to the draft, but it failed to pass.

Following the adoption of the resolution, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it must be implemented.

“The Security Council has passed a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” he said. “This proposal must be implemented. Failure to do so would be inexcusable,” he said.

News in development.