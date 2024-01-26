Whoopi Goldberg also gave her opinion on the lack of Oscar nomination for Margot Robbie: “She was not disrespected”

Injustice or too much competition? lack of oscar nomination for margot robbieIn her role as a stereotypical barbie, and for the film’s director Greta Gerwig In any case it is a topic of much discussion. Ryan Gosling, nominated in the “Best Actor” category, added a bit of controversy by emphasizing the fact that “there is no Ken without Barbie”. However, like the famous actress from the ‘Sister Act’ saga, not everyone is surprised by this decision. Whoopi Goldberg,

subjective movies

A’s winner Academy Awards And host of ceremony Have your opinion on the question four times. “Not everyone wins,” the 68-year-old legend begins in comments reported by the site. Diversity, “We don’t get everything we want. “There are no exclusions. You have to keep in mind: not everyone gets the award, and it’s subjective. Movies are subjective. It may be possible that the films you like may not be liked by the people voting.

2024 Oscar nominations: “Oppenheimer”, “Barbie” and “Poor Creatures” already stand out

nominated for eight statuesfeature film barbie Whatever happens, he has a good chance of getting the recognition he deserves. Additionally, Annette Bening (Unsinkable), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Creatures) are also legitimate candidates for the role. among women.