Mariners to negotiate with White Sox to acquire Cease

The Mariners are in talks with the White Sox to acquire right-handed starter Dylan Cease via trade, according to USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale, who reported that Chicago is looking for a list of players led by pitchers Bryce Miller or Brian Wu. Wants to receive the package.
The Mariners’ rotation is currently led by Luis Castillo and George Kirby – third and eighth, respectively, in 2023 American League Cy Young Award voting – with Logan Gilbert as their No. 3 starter. Adding Cease would give the club another potential ace next season, as the right-hander finished second in the American League Cy Young voting two years ago.
That said, it remains to be seen whether Seattle is willing to let Miller or Wu go in a trade for the Seaside, given that both pitchers are under contract control through 2029. Cease has two years of contract control remaining before becoming an agent. Free.
The chances of Cease being traded seemed high earlier this winter, but now the chances of him being traded before Opening Day have become less likely due to the high price being asked by the White Sox. MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman recently heard from a general manager that Chicago is asking for the “sun and moon” in exchange for the 28-year-old right-hander.
