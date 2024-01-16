Why couldn’t Jennifer Lawrence enjoy her marriage?

October 19, 2019 will remain etched in Jennifer Lawrence’s memory. This is the date when the actress married her partner Cook Maroney. But unlike others, she doesn’t consider her wedding as the happiest day of her life!

Jennifer Lawrence, in a relationship with American art dealer Cook Maroney since 2018, married him “Yes!” on October 19, 2019 in the city of Newport (Rhode Island). Said. A luxurious ceremony took place at the Belcourt Mansion, a building inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles, in the presence of 150 guests such as Emma Stone, Adele, Sienna Miller, Amy Schumer, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz. The couple pulled out all the stops by hiring a wedding planner and putting original dishes on the celebration menu such as sweet potato cake as a starter and braised fish as the main course. For dessert, their guests were treated to wood-fired chocolate pudding and homemade marshmallows, and they left happy! However, the actress doesn’t just have good memories of the hottest day of her life!

,It is very stressful. You are not enjoying. You just ask yourself, “Is this person having fun? I’ll never forget that. I was afraid the guests would be cool and all my friends were lying and saying, “No cool, no cool. Yes, everything is fine.” And everything is fine, isn’t it?“, was assured I ! news star of The Hunger Games. His mother was the only person who had the courage to tell him things as they were, and told him that his grandmother had failed.Die from the cold outside!,

Jennifer Lawrence also broke into a sweat when she noticed that actor Robert De Niro looked bored during the festivities. “I looked at Bob, who didn’t know anyone, completely abandoned and I said to myself: ‘No, he doesn’t want to be there. (…) So I went to meet him and whispered to him, “Home. Go.” But he was nice and he liked talking to my parents,” the actress added, adding that she was relieved when the holy monster of American cinema finally decided to go! If their marriage was a source of tension Jennifer Lawrence is happy with her husband Cook Maroney, especially since they welcomed a little boy named Cy in February 2022!