Was presented in this team

The 37-year-old Colombian defender will continue his football career in Brazilian football.





Cristian Zapata, central defender of Nacional.

picture: @NationalOfficial



January 16, 2024, 06:55 pm M.



Cristian Zapata has already made his decision for his football career in 2024, the central defender last year was with Atlético Nacional, where he was present in 51 games, scoring one goal and one assist in 4,401 minutes with the Purcellanes team .

Now the defender, after continuing with Nacional, has been confirmed as a new player for this Brazilian team that will play for the Brasileirão in 2024.

After Cristian Zapata was released from the Purcell team in the last few hours, his arrival in Vitória was confirmed.

The Colombian’s deal with the Brazilian team will be for one year with bonuses and the option of a further year depending on the player’s performance with Vitória.

For Cristian Zapata, this will be the fourth South American team of his playing career, after previous stints at Atlético Nacional, San Lorenzo and Deportivo Cali.