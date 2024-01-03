Why do Chinese people love them so much?

The red color of cherries and their blossoming in the middle of spring is considered a sign of prosperity in China. Chileans, the main exporter, also celebrate his devotion

There is a fruit that has the power to bring good luck and prosperity, or at least so it is thought in China. It’s about cherrieswhose highest consumption peak is linked to the change of the Asian calendar, Which happened on February 10 this year.

The benefits that the Chinese get from this fruit are not really linked to its nutritional properties (which it has, and many). The secret lies in the color red, which in this culture is associated with luck, happiness and positive energy. Too, They consider the cherry tree – which blooms in spring – to be a symbol of a new cycle and renewal.,

The Chinese do not eat cherries at midnight on New Year’s Eve, as in many Western countries they eat grapes during the last ring of New Year’s Eve. During these first days of the new calendar they are given as gifts as a sign of strengthening family ties and wishing a successful start to others.,

Chile also celebrates

China According to a report by TRIZ, a specialized website on global agri-food information, India is the largest consumer of fresh cherries in the world. Its annual consumption reaches approximately one million tons.Which it gets through imports because its internal production is still very low.

The devotion of the Chinese to this fruit is celebrated in Chile, as 80% of the cherries exported come to that country., Over the past seven years – as Cooperativa reports – shipments from Santiago to Beijing have increased by about 29% year-on-year, according to the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association.

The two countries signed a free trade agreement in 2005, which allows Chilean cherries to enter the Chinese market without being charged tariffs. But in January this year the business relationship was taken to the next level was formally inaugurated “Cherry Express”A transportation process that allows goods to be transported to the north of the country in just two hours After passing the loading and unloading inspection at the port.

old farmer

The Chinese tradition of cherishing cherries is ancient. According to research in the book “The History of Fruit” by Dennis Santaniello, it is estimated that cultivation in Asia began in 1,000 BC. “The Chinese were among the first to cultivate cherries and over the centuries they developed many varieties., In fact, the word cherry is believed to come from the Chinese word “kei”, meaning “fruit.”

Chinese mysticism or not, own World Health Organization (WHO) has included cherries in the category of superfood., As for red fruits, they consider it – like strawberries, raspberries and blueberries – to be an excellent source of antioxidants. Its main contributors are Vitamin C, Vitamin B9 and Vitamin A. It is also rich in potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium.

