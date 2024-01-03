Francia Raisa is a fan of Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend…Tim Burton reveals the release date of “Beetlejuice 2″…

2 February 2024

Lenny Kravitz still feels love for Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz is still very affectionate with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, thirty years after their separation.

“Whatever I am is because of my experiences, whatever I was, whatever she was, and whatever happened together. Love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to express itself in a new life. This is what we consciously wanted to do. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life and will never leave my heart, soul or mind. I am whatever I am because of my experiences,” he revealed People,

The couple met in 1985, married in 1987, and separated in 1993.

Francia Raisa is a fan of Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend

Tim Burton reveals the release date of beetlejuice2 ,

Tim Burton fans can rejoice! Announcement of the second part of the adventures of If Beetle JuiceForty years after the first one had a bomb effect, the project now has a release date… and a title.

As Tim Burton announced on Instagram, beetlejuice2 Will be released on 6th September. Although we’ll have to be patient before we see the concoction the filmmakers have created, this is still good news!