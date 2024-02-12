49ers start as favorites to win the next Super Bowl

After dramatic loss to the Chiefs in Las Vegas, San Francisco has a better chance to win the 2024 championship

He Super Bowl LVIIIa win in extra time kansas city chiefs against san francisco 49ers This Sunday night, it will be remembered as an instant classic.

However, Las Vegas hopes to have a rematch next year.

49ers Are unanimous favorite For to get He Super Bowl LIXwith probability of +550 espn bet, Other betting houses have san francisco From +450 to +575.

Despite the loss, the San Francisco 49ers are considered the most likely team to win the next Super Bowl. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The next team in consensus odds is Chiefsthe probability of which is +700 to get title next year espn bet, Many sportsbooks offer +750, while Caesars places Kansas City At +800, Baltimore is tied for second on the list with the Ravens.

The Ravens, who lost Chiefs The consensus top-3 pick in the AFC Championship Game this year has odds of +850 espn betWhich, with slight variations, represents offers across the market.

The Buffalo Bills appear as the fourth team in the market (10-1 in) espn bet), but after them the picture starts to get more complicated: the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are all on the next level, but with different statuses and prospects from one casino to another.

Betting experts set lines based on what they see about teams now and their anticipation of what they might be in the future, leaving the odds with plenty of room for change.

“These probabilities will vary for a variety of reasons before the campaign begins and when the season begins,” he explained. espn Johnny Avello, Director of Racing and Sports Betting Operations at DraftKings.

In addition to draft picks and trades in the offseason, many sportsbooks have already changed lines after the opening action.

Because their prospects for the next year were first published on January 29, espn bet The Ravens were moved from +750 to +850 and the Lions from 14-1 to 12-1. Caesar pointed out espn Detroit and the Los Angeles Chargers (25-1) are his biggest liabilities Super Bowl LIX,

Adam Pullen, the casino’s assistant business director, said, “Obviously, the Lions are coming off a tremendous season and the Chargers have made a splash by hiring Jim Harbaugh as their head coach.”

On the other hand, at the bottom of the consensus odds list are the Carolina Panthers, who are 250-1 espn bet And they have not performed any better at other betting houses.