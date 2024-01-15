Why does he demand that the music industry tell him this?

That’s the question that’s been bothering Kanye West fans… what is the reason he wants everyone in the music industry to call him that?

It’s been years since Kanye West asked the music industry to stop calling him that. But why does the rapper demand this name? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

say hello to yes

Eh yes! Kanye West is no more. After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, he officially asked to change his name. And its court last August from loss So the angels accepted his request,

Now, Kanye goes by Omari West. but his children Keep the same name. , All the kids have the last name West, so Kim has kept it that way. Kanye didn’t even ask them to change it. ,

The rapper has been using this name for many years. Especially on his Twitter account. In fact, he even released an album called “Yeh”. It’s on the microphone of “Big Boy TV” that he explained what it meant ,

“I wanted something that matched my energy. I believe that “ye” is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and yeh means “you” in the Bible. So I am you. I am we. Instead of being Kanye, which is just one person, I am “this,” which is a reflection of who we are. In good and bad. ,

According to a report from Page Six, Kanye West’s chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a request, In a letter, they requested that the rapper be named Ye Not his “slave name” ,

“You are one of the most recognized people in the world, on a par with presidents and popes. He decided not to change his name, sacrificing some of the immense value acquired by the “Kanye West” brand. ,

Kanye West: proud of his new name

One thing’s for sure, Kanye West is very proud to be called that. That’s why Milo said that he ” Streaming platforms, publishers, stores, syndicates, song sites and data resellers “to alter.

Because Kanye West’s name is on the streaming platform most mentionedBirth. Once again, it finds itself at the center of a scandal, as it Decision keeps people talking,

Last February he faced justice. Because he was sued by the estate of the late Donna Summer. Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Ye Labelle and others are reportedly being sued by the estate of Donna for using her 1977 song “I Feel Love.”

As a reminder, Kanye West released his debut album this month, his compilation “Vultures 1.” Donna’s estate believes the album song “Good (Don’t Die)” is an influence. singer’s voices,

However, according to the lawsuit, the property allegedly refused to allow them. So this is a big blow to Kanye West!

