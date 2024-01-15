Dani Alves pays US$1.1 million bail to be temporarily released

(CNN Spanish) — Brazilian football player Dani Alves has paid 1.1 million US dollars (1 million euros) as bail under Section 21 of the Provincial Court of Barcelona this Monday, the Judge Superior of Catalonia said.

In this way, it is expected that he will be able to leave the Bryansk 2 Penitentiary Center in the next few hours, where he has been serving a sentence of 4 years and six months since January 2023 for the sexual assault of a young woman. A nightclub in Barcelona at dawn on December 31, 2022.

Once he is released from prison, as a precautionary measure, his two passports, Spanish and Brazilian, will be withdrawn; Restrictions on leaving the national territory and having to appear weekly before the Provincial Court, as well as appearing multiple times when summoned by a judicial authority.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution announced their decision to appeal this provisional release measure, although these appeals will have no suspected effect on the measure, meaning the player will remain free until the final sentencing.

