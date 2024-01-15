Why is the entire world on alert?

On March 24, 2024, Earth has been hit by a massive G4 geomagnetic storm. It is the strongest ever to hit the planet due to a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun.

The CME affected the Earth’s magnetic field, causing phenomena such as northern and southern lights, disruptions in radio and satellite communications, and fluctuations in electrical networks, which could affect the entire world.

This is explained by atmospheric scientist, author and meteorologist Matthew Cappucci: “A severe geomagnetic storm (level 4 out of 5) is currently affecting the Earth. The fast-moving CME arrived more than 12 hours ahead of schedule. “Auroras are likely to be visible over much of Europe and Asia, including northern mid-latitudes.”

