Why not use a transparent cell phone case?

Recently, some cell phone brands started including a transparent case in the device box. This has made this type of accessory very common and with it comes a new problem that forces us to consider stopping using this form of protection.

Yellowing of the cover is an annoying condition and difficult to avoid. Although this is an aesthetic issue and will never affect the performance of the phone, it is something that has no solution.

This phenomenon is primarily due to the material with which these cases are made: thermoplastic polyurethane, or TPU.

TPU is known for its strength, flexibility, and low cost, making it a popular material for making cell phone cases and including in boxes when purchasing them. However, there is one big problem: it is very prone to corrosion over time.

The molecular chains of TPU get disorganized when exposed to ultraviolet light, causing the yellow color change that bothers us so much.

Although the case is transparent when we open the box, originally the TPU material is yellow, but manufacturers use blue dye to achieve the transparency desired by users.

Over time, this blue color fades, revealing the natural yellow color of the TPU, resulting in that unpleasant look that many of us have experienced.

The cover can be cleaned and disinfected by methods such as cleaning the cover with soap and water, isopropyl alcohol or even a bleach bath, but the yellowing will still be present.

