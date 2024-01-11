Why World Gratitude Day is celebrated on 11 January, benefits for mental health and well-being, why you are grateful and the power of gratitude

World Gratitude Day is celebrated on 11 January in honor of the birth of philosopher, physician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Albert Schweitzer. His life dedicated to service and his philosophy focused on gratitude serve as inspiration for this journey.
Gratitude goes beyond simply saying “thank you.” Psychology and wellness experts show that regularly practicing gratitude can have amazing benefits for mental and physical health.
Emily Thompson, clinical psychologist, highlights: “Gratitude is like a balm for the soul. “It helps us appreciate what we have, promotes healthy relationships and reduces stress.”
Recommendations from experts suggest that incorporating gratitude into your daily routine can be as simple as keeping a gratitude journal, where each day you write down three things you are grateful for.
Professor Javier Sanchez, an expert in positive psychology, emphasizes the importance of continuity: “Gratitude is a practice that develops over time. It’s not just about remembering to be grateful on special occasions, but about making it a daily habit.”
Expert Recommendations
Alberto Gomez, psychotherapist: “Gratitude can act as a natural antidote to depression. By focusing on the positive, we can change our perspective and strengthen our emotional resiliency.
For her part, María Rodríguez, life coach: “Incorporating gratitude into our relationships can strengthen emotional bonds. “Reminding our loved ones how much we value them builds deeper connections.”
Dr. Ana Martínez, nutritionist: “Gratitude can also be beneficial for physical health. Studies indicate that grateful people lead healthier lifestyles, positively impacting diet and sleep.
what are the health benefits
Better emotional well-being: Gratitude is linked to higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction.
Stress Reduction: Practicing gratitude can reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol.
Strengthening relationships: Expressing gratitude strengthens social bonds and improves the quality of relationships.
Better sleep: Grateful people experience better quality sleep.
On this World Gratitude Day, let us remember the importance of developing gratitude in our lives and its lasting benefits for our well-being.
This article was created with the help of Artificial Intelligence, which uses machine learning to create informative text. Additionally, it was reviewed by a journalist from the Vanguardia Web section.
