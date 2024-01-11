Why World Gratitude Day is celebrated on 11 January, benefits for mental health and well-being, why you are grateful and the power of gratitude

World Gratitude Day is celebrated on 11 January in honor of the birth of philosopher, physician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Albert Schweitzer. His life dedicated to service and his philosophy focused on gratitude serve as inspiration for this journey.

Gratitude goes beyond simply saying “thank you.” Psychology and wellness experts show that regularly practicing gratitude can have amazing benefits for mental and physical health.

Emily Thompson, clinical psychologist, highlights: “Gratitude is like a balm for the soul. “It helps us appreciate what we have, promotes healthy relationships and reduces stress.”

Recommendations from experts suggest that incorporating gratitude into your daily routine can be as simple as keeping a gratitude journal, where each day you write down three things you are grateful for.

Professor Javier Sanchez, an expert in positive psychology, emphasizes the importance of continuity: “Gratitude is a practice that develops over time. It’s not just about remembering to be grateful on special occasions, but about making it a daily habit.”