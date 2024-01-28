With 2 expulsions, Atlas beats Juarez 2-1 in Jalisco

with a round night of raymundo fulgenciowho left Tigres due to his expulsion 2023 Apertura Tournament FinalAtlas achieved its first win of the season and its first under the guidance of a Spanish coach, Benat San Joseafter beating Ciudad Juarez Bahadur,

The first half was enough for the team fox Imposing conditions. They were masterful in the first 45 minutes, against a Border team who did not appreciate until they found themselves 2–0 down.

Fulgencio’s first pass was for Eduardo Aguirrewho, after controlling inside the area, eluded a defender and took a powerful shot to the front of the area, to beat sebastian juradoWhen the clock had barely shown seven minutes.

Once again at 34 minutes former tigers playerHe went in from the left wing, although this time he filtered down to touch the ball. Augusto SolariWhich led him to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard Jalisco Stadium.

In the supplementary half, the locals reduced their pace, and although the visitors did not dominate, they managed to balance the match until they reduced the lead to a goal in the 62nd minute. Palermo Ortizwhich premiered as fc juarez players,

The game became complicated for the Guadalajara team in the 71st minute when Mateo García was sent off. The red and black managed to close down the defense and limit the offensive progress of the border team, who tried but could not do so, despite the fact that in compensation time, Atlas Was left without any other players due to the expulsion of Jordi Caicedo,

The visitors stayed on top of the Foxes’ team, but they did not have enough time to level the score early on four dayswithout knowing VictorySince their match against America went ahead on the fourth day and they lost.